Tippets: Increasing Time on the Water, Novel Excerpt: The Trout
- One of the best ways to improve yourself as an angler is to spend more time on the water. “Bottom line: if you want to learn anything about this game you have to fish more,” writes Domenick Swentosky. “If a trout stream isn’t close, find a river with willing fish and target a new species. Any time on the water is good time, and it keeps us in the rhythm of fishing.” Via Troutbitten.
- Peter Cunningham is an award-winning novelist whose most recent work features a mysterious fly and the memories it brings with. Read an excerpt from Cunningham’s novel, The Trout, via LitHub.
