At the recent International Fly Tackle Dealers show Redington introduced its new fast-action Crux fly rod series.

Read more in the press release below.

Redington’s New CRUX Fly Rod Brings High Performance to all Anglers

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WASH. (June 29, 2017) – Redington knows that a superbly constructed rod with a perfect taper makes any angler’s day on the water better, and that knowledge is highlighted with the introduction of the all new CRUX fly rod family. Adding to its collection of fly fishing gear for all occasions, Redington will introduce this rod at EFTTEX (European Fishing Tackle Trade Association) trade show booth CP7 June 29-July 1 and at IFTD (International Fly Tackle Dealers) trade show booth 4859 July 12-14 before becoming available to the public in August 2017.

To create the ultimate fast-action fishing tool in the CRUX, Redington rod designers spent time perfecting its all new Line Speed Taper to provide confidence in short to mid-range delivery while still excelling at distance. With finer diameter blanks, anglers get reduced resistance and better rod recovery speeds. The stiffer tip reduces vibrations and increases strength and turnover. Lightweight guides and minimal rod wraps help increase recovery for high line speed gains. Combined with the introduction of the Angled Key Grip, a denser, pre-compressed cork material, anglers will find increased durability, sensitivity, and reduced hand fatigue while easily accessing a perfect grip.

The CRUX family comes with fully anodized aluminum reel seats with built-in hook keepers and line identification on the enlarged reel foot hood. The blank is a premium metallic olive matte finish, and each section has alignment dots for quick rigging. Protected with a Cordura rod tube with dividers, each CRUX comes with a lifetime warranty for a retail price of $399.99.

About Redington:

Committed to furthering the sport of fly fishing, Redington focuses on making quality performance gear that excites its customers and advances the sport. Founded in 1992, Redington brings innovative and quality performance products to the market. Our products are inspired by our consumer’s needs, influences, and adventures. Whether experienced or a beginner fly fisher, we offer the products you need to excel on the water. Connect with us at www.redington.com, on Facebook or Instagram.