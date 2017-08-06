Tippets: Chironomids for Colorado, Interview with Artist Tyler Hackett
- Chironomids are the most prevalent aquatic insects in Colorado, and every angler should stock up their boxes with at least a few good patterns. Jerry Neal writes about the insect, patterns, and techniques in this article via Colorado Outdoors Magazine.
- Salt Lake City based artist Tyler Hackett talks about his unique printmaking work and passion for fly fishing in this interview via ChiWulff. Read part one here, and part two here.
