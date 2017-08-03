Tippet: Profile of Lefty Kreh, Tying the Griffiths Gnat

Posted on August 3, 2017 by Erin Block
  • One of the most influential personalities in the fly fishing world, Lefty Kreh has certainly left his mark. Covering everything from his army days to becoming a prolific author, King Montgomery writes about Kreh in this article via In-Fisherman.
  • The Griffiths Gnat is a classic dry fly pattern known for its effectiveness. Learn how to tie the pattern in this tutorial from Son Tao via Franken Fly.
