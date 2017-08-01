Tippets: Fly Fishing Beaver Island, Tenkara Rod Testing
- In this recent article David Karczynski writes about fly fishing for carp and smallmouth bass on the flats of Beaver Island in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. “But carp are only part of the reason why some of the best, most ambitious anglers across the whole country fly into the little airport in Traverse City every year,” writes Karczynski, “The other part is Beaver Island itself.” Read more about the fishery and unique culture of the island, via My North.
- This instructional video from the folks at Discover Tenkara outline the qualities to look for when shopping for a tenkara rod: from action and recovery to price point and craftsmanship.
