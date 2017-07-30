Tippets: Flip Pallot on Flies, Secrets to Trophy Trout
- Flip Pallot talks about what goes into his fly selection in this video from Hells Bay Boatworks. “In the final analysis, when I select a fly and I know that other people select them for really good reasons, but I don’t,” he admits. “It’s purely emotional and based on the latest greatest thing that I just tied.”
- For over twenty years Landon Mayer has been guiding clients for trophy trout. In the most recent episode of Ask About Fly Fishing internet radio, host D. Roger Maves talks with Mayer about his secrets for catching the big ones.
