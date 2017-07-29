Tippets: Changes in Plans, Fishing Hoppers
- From delayed flights to changes in weather, in this article Patrick Straub writes about what to do when your fly fishing trip doesn’t go as planned. “Fly-fishing travel, whether to saltwater destinations or mountain trout streams, often feels like high stakes gambling,” writes Straub. “But what’s at stake, and the reward, is entirely subjective and ever-changing.” Via Explore Big Sky.
- When fishing grasshopper patterns it can be hard to keep the fly in the feeding zone of trout, and snags on banks are inevitable. Joe Rotter from Red’s Fly Shop demonstrates how to deal with a hung-up hopper in this video. Via Orvis.
