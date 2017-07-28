Gerber has announced the release of a new fishing collection to their product lineup. From multi-tools to nippers, the new products will be available in Spring 2018.

Read more in the press release below.

Gerber Introduces New Fishing Collection Built for the Adventure Angler

From GERBER:

GERBER, an industry-leading manufacturer of personal knives, multi-tools, and gear, announced today that it will debut a category-defining collection of fishing products at iCAST 2017 in Orlando, Florida. The first look comes ahead of the spring 2018 launch date, when the collection becomes available for purchase nationwide.

For a new breed of fishing, a new generation of tools. Hardcore anglers need tools that work even harder. Tools that take them beyond the beaten path, beyond self-imposed limits, beyond anything and everything that stands in their way. Gerber introduces a new line of multi-functional fishing products that outfit the angler from the trek in, to the catch, to the victorious journey home. These tools are purpose-built for the adventure to extend the experience anywhere and everywhere the angler dares to tread.

“Gerber is known for reimagining the common tool and delivering intuitive, multi-functional gear.” said Andrew Gritzbaugh, Vice President of Marketing at Gerber. “This new collection of fishing products is rooted in Gerber’s extensive experience developing problem-solving products for users in expeditionary environments – from US Soldiers in Afghanistan to Elk Hunters in Montana. This new fishing collection will serve the experienced angler by providing intelligent design, insightful material combinations, and progressive new technologies that will enable them to venture farther and fish beyond.

The new collection features 12 multi-functional tools that are painstakingly designed and tested, because if it’s taking up space in a kayak, on an ATV, or inside a vest, it better be worth it. Do more and go farther while taking up less space – explore a few leading products below.

LINEDRIVER

Line Management Multi-tool

Keep the line in the water. The compact, dual-ended LineDriver has everything needed to simplify line management: one end rotates to quickly tie knots and clear eyelets, the other end features a crimper, hook threader, and scissor snips. A pocket clip and tether point keep the tool secured for easy access.

MAGNIPLIERS 7.5” Pliers

Get a grip on the unexpected. Swift power is on hand with the durable, hot-forged Magnipliers. The ergonomic trigger grip is offset to keep line of sight in tight places, while the finger choil offers maximum control. The thumb lock and ambidextrous tether points ensure safe stowage and transport while on the move. [Pictured on the Defender Tether.]

PROCESSOR Take-A-Part Shears

Whether on the boat or the shore, you need a tool that can do it all. The Processor Take-A-Part Shears work as a cohesive unit and as independent tools; creativity and control collide in this revolutionary design.

The robust collection includes these additional products:

Controller Fillet Knife System [6”, 8”, 10”]

Make short work of messy business. The Controller Fillet Knife System is designed for clean, smooth cuts with a flexible blade that provides just the right amount of give. The intuitive GuideFins™ & tactile HydroTread Grip™ offer ultimate control of the knife, even in slippery conditions.

FreeHander Line Management Tool [Nipper]

The FreeHander lives up to its name, offering one-hand engagement when cutting and securing line. The wide paddle design gives intuitive purchase in cold or wet conditions, and moveable parts provide a custom fit. Optimized for use with Mono & Fluorocarbon line.

Neat Freak Braided Line Cutters

Don’t get caught in the fray; cutting with precision was a key design influence of the Neat Freak Braided Line Cutters. Micro serrated blades partner with BearHand Control™ to deliver ergonomic confidence in hand.

Gutsy Compact Processing Tool [Solid State]

When the tacklebox isn’t a reality, the slim Gutsy is an on-the-go solution that is ready when opportunity strikes. Designed to be efficiently stored and intuitively used, this solid state tool offers 4 essential functions to get the job done.

Defender Tether [Large]

The Defender Tether offers a carabiner designed to fit on-finger for intuitive control and a patented line vise on each side for secure tension relief. Line is protected by an override lock-out system, and the tool is easily carried on straps, belts, or waders w/ a wide-body flexible clip.

*also available in Compact size, features differ slightly

