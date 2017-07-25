Tippets: Hoot Owl Restrictions in Montana, Nail Knot the Old School Way
- High water temperatures and low stream flows have prompted “hoot owl” restrictions on several rivers in Southwest Montana. The closures affect the Big Hole River, Lower Beaverhead, Lower Madison, Lower Gallatin, East Gallatin, and the Jefferson River. Find more information on the restrictions via the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks website.
- The nail knot is commonly used as one of the best ways to connect a fly line and a leader. In this video, Idaho guide Dub Paetz demonstrates how to tie the knot with its namesake, a nail. Tom Rosenbauer explains more about this “old school” technique, via Orvis.
