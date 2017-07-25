New Fly Fishing Books
- Riverwatcher: A Fly-Fishing Mystery by Ronald Weber takes readers to the northern Michigan town of Ossning, a quiet place known for its trout-packed Borchard River and now, a murder. The book perfectly captures “what happens when a grisly crime disturbs the serenity of small-town life Riverwatcher is a classic and entertaining whodunit.” Skyhorse Publishing (paperback), Reprint edition (July 11, 2017).
- Wide and Deep: Tales and Recollections from a Master Maine Fishing Guide by Randy Spencer is a collection of stories from a life spent on the water. “Whether they are stories of joy or of pain, there is nothing like listening to Randy Spencer, and Wide and Deep perfectly captures the moments on the water that people wait their entire lives for and spend the rest of their lives remembering.” Skyhorse Publishing; Reprint edition (July 18, 2017).
- The Next Valley Over: An Angler’s Progress by Charles Gaines is a collection of the best essays from the acclaimed sporting and adventure writer “the Next Valley Over chronicles exploits in exotic locations with eccentric characters. In the process of his quest of nearly every species known to man, Gaines explores what we are really searching for when we fish.”Skyhorse Publishing; Reprint edition, Kindle Edition (July 25, 2017).
This entry was posted in Books
. Bookmark the permalink
.