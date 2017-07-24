Tippets: Rigging Dry-Droppers, Fishing Gyeonji in South Korea
- In a new instructional video from Anglers All fly shop, Doug Garvey demonstrates how to easily add a dropper fly to a dry-dropper rig or double nymph rig. “This is essentially a clinch knot on the bend of the hook, however this method makes adding additional flies to your rig much faster.”
- Jung-Hoon Park, an angler in South Korea, uses a gyeonji to fish for river carp. A gyeonji, is a traditional Korean fishing method dating back at least 300 years, and is “a way to honor Korean history and tradition,” he explains. Watch a video highlighting this technique, via The Great Big Story.
