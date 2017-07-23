Tippets: Know Your Knots, Bamboo Care & Maintenance
- Anglers know a wealth of knots to use on the water, but there are also knots that can save your life in an emergency. Especially as fishing often takes you to isolated locations, “you should always be prepared for the worst,” writes Spencer Durrant, “and the knowledge of these basic knots help you do just that.” Via Hatch Magazine.
- Bamboo is not as delicate or finicky as most anglers think. If you fish a bamboo rod, or are thinking of making or buying one, don’t miss sage advice from Louis Cahill on general care and maintenance for bamboo fly rods. Via Gink & Gasoline.
