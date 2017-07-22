Tippets: Unwritten Rules of Fly Shops, Potomac River Public Access
- Whether traveling to new waters and new fly shops or visiting your local one, there is an “unwritten code” to fly shops, writes Brita Fordice. Read some great advice from Fordice, a fly shop veteran, via Flymen Fishing company.
- When President Trump plays golf at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, a section of the river is closed to public access. Plans to turn temporary security closures into permanent closures have kayakers and anglers alarmed. Via DCist.
