The new Transfer and Transfer XL performance sunglasses from Smith build on the lens geometry of the best selling Guide’s Choice, providing broad coverage on the water. The Transfer frames will be available in August 2017.

Read more in the press release below.

Smith Casts into Summer with the New Transfer and Transfer XL

Designed for All-Day Comfort and Optical Precision On The Water

Crafted for the avid angler and adventurous watermen, Smith launches the new Transfer and Transfer XL performance sunglasses for Summer 2017. Building upon the lens geometry of the best selling Guide’s Choice, the Transfer series provides broad coverage to limit sun and water glare with an 8 base lens curvature and oversized fit. The large temple design limits side light while housing Smith’s new QuickFit adjustable temple technology. A wire-core mechanism is molded within the temples to create comfortable adjustability and optimal fit on the fly. A simple adjustment tightens for a stronger hold and then easily loosens the temple tension back out when desiring a more casual fit.

The Transfer is available exclusively with optically tuned ChromaPop™ Polarized antireflective lenses that amplify detail and enhance natural color beyond normal capabilities. ChromaPop™ filters two specific wavelengths of light that cause color confusion to deliver greater definition, more natural color, and unmatched clarity to see more detail. Providing 100% UV protection, each lens also features a backside antireflective coating and complete water and oil resistant lens coating as a barrier against the elements.

Additional features include RX compatibility, auto-lock hinges and megol on the nose pads and interior temples that gently adheres to the skin when reacting to perspiration for a secure, no-slip fit. The Transfer will also accommodate a leash if preferred.

The new Transfer and Transfer XL (MSRP $169) are available in August 2017 at select retailers and online at smithoptics.com.

About Smith:

Originating from Sun Valley, Idaho, Smith was founded in 1965 with the invention of the first snow goggle featuring a sealed thermal lens and breathable vent foam. With 50 years of innovation and design experience, Smith is widely known today as an industry leader that pioneers advanced eyewear and helmets that incorporate dynamic technologies, optimized performance and clean styling to fuel fun beyond walls. Smith seeks to power thrilling experiences in snow, surf, bike, fish and peak performance outdoor adventures with a comprehensive collection that exudes modern style and vibrant personality. To Smith, the experience is everything. Smith is part of Safilo Group. Additional information is available at smithoptics.com.