Job Opportunity: Shop Manager, Ole Florida Fly Shop

Ole Florida Fly Shop based in Boca Raton, Florida has announced their search for a shop manager to assume the responsibilities of daily operations.

Read more in the press release below.

SHOP MANAGER, OLE FLORIDA FLY SHOP

About OFFS:

Ole Florida Fly Shop’s mission is to provide the best knowledge, gear and support to ensure that our clients are able to optimize their time on the water or at the vise. To achieve our goals of serving the angling community and to ensure the sport itself continues to thrive, we focus on growth through the building of loyal audiences and then backing them up with an exceptional customer experience.

A strong team is necessary to continue on a path of rapid growth and provide the support needed to sustain this growth without compromise.

Shop Manager Job Description:

We are looking for a motivated, dedicated Shop Manager to assume the responsibilities of daily operations – mainly sales, customer experience/support, order fulfillment, and inventory management. The position is a very fast-paced, hands-on job and a vital part of sustaining growth.

The opportunity to expand your knowledge and grow as an angler is also exceptional as you will be working extensively with guides and highly experienced anglers on a daily basis.

Qualification/Experience/Requirements:

The most important requirements are the passion for fly fishing – including its gear and culture, as well as the ability to keep an open mind and continue learning from your fly fishing and business mentors.

Strong communication skills, computer skills, sales skills, and the willingness to put in the hard work to get the job done are all also necessary. The following are not required, but are highly favorable qualifications:

Retail/customer service work experience

Experience with QuickBooks, WordPress, or eBay

Sales Experience

Leadership experience

Order fulfillment and inventory management experience

Spanish speaking

Responsibilities

The Shop Manager will work hand in hand with the Owner and Webmaster to tackle daily operations.

Responsibilities will include but are not limited to sales, order-fulfillment, inventory management, data-entry, and providing customer support both over the phone and in-store. This is a full-time, key-holder position in which the applicant will eventually be trained and responsible for opening and closing the shop.

To Apply:

Salary will commensurate with experience. This is a full-time position, if interested please send cover letter and resumé to mike@olefloridaflyshop.com. Feel free to contact us with any questions by emailing mike@olefloridaflyshop.com or calling us at 561-995-1929. Thank you for your consideration.