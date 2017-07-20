Tippets: Profile of Rodmaker Bill Oyster, Presenting Flies to Tarpon
- Bill Oyster is the owner of Oyster Fine Bamboo Fly Rods in Blue Ridge, GA. After a promising cycling career derailed, fly fishing focused his life. Elizabeth Hutchison writes a profile piece of Oyster’s journey and passion for bamboo rod making, via Garden & Gun.
- There’s a very small margin of error when presenting flies to tarpon. Kent Klewein and Captain Joel Dickey present 11 tips to help improve your technique and up your odds of success on the water. Via Gink & Gasoline.
