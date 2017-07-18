Tippets: Patagonia Rio Azul Waders, Fishing the Night Shift
- If you’re on the market for a lightweight pair of waders for summertime fishing, catch this review of the Rio Azul waders from Patagonia. “The Rio Azuls are light enough to wear on fairly lengthy hikes to get to fishing spots without reducing you to a puddle of sweat with waders floating on top, crucial for a summer wader,” writes Justin Housman. Via Adventure Journal.
- Night fishing presents some tradeoffs, writes Domenick Swentosky.“High catch rates are exchanged for a couple fish large enough to fill out the net.” Read about fishing “The Night Shift,” via Troutbitten.
