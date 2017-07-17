New Fly Fishing Books

- Cold Hearted River: A Sean Stranahan Mystery by Keith McCafferty is the sixth novel in the acclaimed Sean Stranahan mystery series. In this new story, a murder investigation finds Stranahan on the trail of fishing gear purported to have belonged to Ernest Hemingway. “The investigation will take Sean through extraordinary chapters in Hemingway’s life.” Viking (hardcover), July 4, 2017.
- Smallmouth Bass Fishing for Everyone: How to Catch the Hardest Fighting Fish That Swims by James Root is a comprehensive handbook for anyone targeting this species. The book includes techniques, fly patterns, rigging, and seasonal tactics, with 150 color photographs. Skyhorse Publishing [paperback], (July 18, 2017).