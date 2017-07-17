Goat Head Gear highlighted their newest product, Spool Clip, at the ICAST/IFTD show in Orlando, Florida. Each Spool Clip holds two spools of tippet and is easy to load and change to match conditions.

Read more in the press release below.

Goat Head Spool Clip

We are thrilled to introduce our latest product, Spool Clip – the best way to carry your tippet spools. Each Spool Clip holds two spools of your tippet and it is easy to load them up and swap them out to match your conditions. Spool Clip is made in the USA of 100% recycled durable ABS plastic. Patents Pending.

Spool Clip is a product of Goat Head Gear. We will be at ICAST/IFTD so be sure to visit our booth 5563 to test out Spool Clips. Also, we’d love your vote in the IFTD New Product Showcase. Thanks and see you at the show!

Sole Spikes

Action traction for boots & shoes

We want to get Sole Spikes into your shop or onto your boots. Stop by and find out what makes Sole Spikes such a beloved solution for outdoor traction. Whether wading a stream, walking a jetty, or trying not to fall on the ice, Sole Spikes are the best traction available and are reasonably priced. We offer Sole Spikes in two lengths – 3/8″ and 1/2″. Sole Spikes are made of hardened stainless steel and our unique, anti-rounding head offers 28 biting edges for the life of your spike.