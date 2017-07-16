Tippets: Improve Your Outdoor Photography, The Mission Magazine

Posted on July 16, 2017 by Erin Block
  • Fly fishing takes us to beautiful places, and in this article Bjorn Christianson outlines 10 tips to help you take better photos in the outdoors. Via Gear Junkie.
  • A new issue of The Mission magazine has been released. It includes articles on everything from a fly fishing trip around the horn of Africa, to gear reviews and the story behind the classic Clouser Minnow. Read freely online.
