Tippets: Improve Your Outdoor Photography, The Mission Magazine

- Fly fishing takes us to beautiful places, and in this article Bjorn Christianson outlines 10 tips to help you take better photos in the outdoors. Via Gear Junkie.
- A new issue of The Mission magazine has been released. It includes articles on everything from a fly fishing trip around the horn of Africa, to gear reviews and the story behind the classic Clouser Minnow. Read freely online.
