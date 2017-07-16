Redington will introduce the new i.D. reel at the IFTD show in Orlando, FL. The i.D. offers unique customization with 34 decal options to put on the flat back surface of the new reel.

Redington Brings Customization to Fly Fishing with its New i.D. Reels

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WASH. (June 29, 2017) –Customization is all the rage, so now anglers can customize an all new fly reel from Redington called the i.D. Redington will introduce the i.D. reel at the EFTTEX (European Fishing Tackle Trade Association) trade show at booth CP7 June 29-July 1 and at IFTD (International Fly Tackle Dealers) booth 4859 July 12-14 before becoming available to the public in August 2017.

Define your identity as an angler with 34 decal options to put on the flat back surface of the new i.D. reel. Represent your home state, your favorite fish species, or even your favorite food – mmmmm, donuts – with these simple to adhere, stack, and remove decals. Featuring sturdy cast aluminum construction, the i.D. has a smooth rulon disc drag and large arbor for speedy line retrieval. The soft-touch, twin-molded, dual-density handle offers supreme grip and control, and anglers can get it pre-spooled with RIO’s Mainstream fly line if desired.

A lifetime warranty comes standard on these reels with sizes 3/4, 5/6, and 7/8/9 (pre-spooled options come in larger two sizes only) for $89.99 and $109.99 for pre-spooled.

About Redington:

Committed to furthering the sport of fly fishing, Redington focuses on making quality performance gear that excites its customers and advances the sport. Founded in 1992, Redington brings innovative and quality performance products to the market. Our products are inspired by our consumer’s needs, influences, and adventures. Whether experienced or a beginner fly fisher, we offer the products you need to excel on the water. Connect with us at www.redington.com, on Facebook or Instagram