Sage Introduces the New Salt HD Fly Rod

Sage has announced the release of the new Salt HD rod series, designed with KonneticHD technology specifically for targeting saltwater species. The Salt HD is available in 6 -16 weights.

Tackle Any Saltwater Species with the New Sage SALT HD

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. (June 29, 2017) – Building on the success of the X using KonneticHD technology, renowned fly rod manufacturer Sage introduces the SALT HD. Offering more pulling authority and increased line lifting power than standard fast action rods, the SALT HD will ensure anglers can tame any saltwater species.

“Opportunities to catch saltwater species range dramatically from spooky bonefish on the flats to heart-pounding GT runs, so we created a rod that performs in all scenarios,” said Jerry Siem, Sage chief rod designer. “With that in mind, each rod in this family was designed specifically for a purpose – allowing for quick shots and even quicker second shots yet having the pulling power and ability to perform delicate presentations when needed.”

These Made in the USA rods, feature KonneticHD Technology for ultralight, strong, and slim blanks to help reduce fatigue and slice through the wind. The oversized hard chromed snake guides and tip-top ensure large saltwater knots slide smoothly, and the heavy-duty anodized aluminum reel seat is uplocking to ensure stability. Combined with a full-wells cork handle and a laser etched line weight on the slide band, these rods are ready to rock-and-roll when the fish of a lifetime swims by.

Available in 6 -16 weights, each individual model is purpose-built for a specific saltwater application. The Squid Ink blank color pairs perfectly with Black thread wraps and Blue trim wraps. True to all premium Sage rods, the SALT HD comes with a custom rod bag, powder coated aluminum rod tube, and a lifetime warranty. MSRP: $950.

Find these rods at EFTTEX (European Fishing Tackle Trade Association) show at booth CP 11 or at IFTD (International Fly Tackle Dealers) show at booth 4865.

About Sage:

Founded in 1980, Sage was created with one idea in mind—to build the world’s finest performance fly rods. From the start, Sage has maintained that singular focus on delivering the finest performance fly fishing rods, reels, and equipment to the avid angler. We are a company of passionate anglers and craftsmen, continually seeking performance advantages through new materials, designs, and engagement with the fly fishing community. We fly fish. You can feel our passion for fly fishing in everything we do. For more information, please visit www.sageflyfish.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and Vimeo.