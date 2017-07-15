IFTD New Fly Fishing Product Award Winners Announced

The fly-fishing industry voted on the best new products for 2017-2018 at the International Fly Tackle Dealer show in Orlando, FL that ended yesterday. In total, 30 categories were represented, from fly rods and waders to fly hooks and gift items.
American Fly Fishing Trade Association Chairman Michael White announced the winners at the annual “Party at the Pond” event on Thursday, July 13, 2017. The Sage Salt HD took home the coveted “Best of Show” Award, Orvis won three awards for their new waders / outerwear, and Simms Fishing Products took four awards.
A complete listing of the winners and categories is below:
Men’s Wading Boots: Orvis — Ultralight Wading Boot
Men’s Waders: Simms Fishing Products — G3 Wader
Men’s Outerwear: Simms Fishing Products – G3 Guide Tactical Jacket
Men’s General Apparel: Simms Fishing Products — SolarFlex Armor Shirt
Women’s Waders: Orvis — Women’s Ultralight Waders
Women’s Outerwear: Orvis — Pro Wading Jacket
Women’s General Apparel: Simms Fishing Products — Women’s BiComp LS Shirt
Women’s Wading Boots: Korkers, LLC — Women’s Dark Horse Boot
Accessories Under $100: Fishpond, Inc. — Quickshot Rod Holder
Gift Items Under $100: DeYoung Studios — DeYoung Gift Wrap
Fly Rod — Freshwater: Scott Fly Fishing — The G Series
Fly Rod — Saltwater: Sage Fly Fishing — Salt HD
Reel – Freshwater: Abel — SDF (Sealed Drag Fresh)
Reel – Saltwater: Nautilus Reels — GTx
Fly Line — Freshwater: RIO Products — IT Single-Handed Spey 3D
Fly Line — Saltwater: RIO Products — Direct Core Flats Pro
Leader / Tippet: RIO Products — Big Nasty
Fly Hooks: Stealth Fly Products — Stealth Hooks & System
Fly Tying Vices & Tying Tools: TMC Magnetic Bobbin, Fine — Umpqua Feather Merchants
Fly Tying Materials: Fair Flies — Composite Brushes
Youth Product: Redington — Minnow Outfit
Fly Pattern — Freshwater: Flymen Fishing Company — Double Barrell Bass Bug
Fly Pattern — Saltwater: Umpqua Feather Merchants — Chicone’s Tuscan Bunny
Fly Box / Storage System: Umpqua Feather Merchants — UPG HD Mag Midge Fly Box
Eco-friendly Product: Fishpond, Inc. — Submersible Backpack
Luggage (Bags, Backpacks): Fishpond, Inc. — Grand Teton Rolling Bag
Entertainment / Education: Stackpole Books / Lyons Press — Orvis Fly Fishing Guide
Chest Pack / Vest: Fishpond, Inc. — Submersible Lumbar Pack
Boat / Personal Watercraft: Creek Company — T. Rex 9.8 Mini Drifter
Best of Show: Sage – Salt HD