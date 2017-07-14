At the 2017 International Fly Tackle Dealers show, RIO is introducing new products to their catalog for 2018. New products includes the InTouch Single Handed Spey 3D line and Big Nasty Leaders and Tippet.

Read more in the press release below.

2018 Product Highlights from RIO Products

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (June 29, 2017) – RIO Products continues to offer anglers the right tools for the job with its lines, leaders and tippets to effectively fish in nearly any environment for nearly any fish species. See the new products for the 2018 season highlighted below or find them at EFTTEX (European Fishing Tackle Trade Association) trade show at booth CP12, June 29-July 1 or IFTD (International Fly Tackle Dealers) trade show at booth 4948, July 12-14.



FRESHWATER

RIO’s new InTouch Single Handed Spey 3D capitalizes on the success of the original line with a new Float/Hover/Intermediate option in WF3 through WF8. This triple density line coating ensures the fly stays down, yet easily allows for complex mends and impressive line control. It also performs roll and overhead casts beautifully thanks to the thick handling section providing a longer head for stability and control. This line is ideal for swinging soft hackles across fast, uneven flows or for stripping streamers for autumn browns. This line will retail for $99.99 when available August 2017.

An addition to the InTouch Salmo/Steelhead line comes with a new density option of Float/Sinking at 1 inch per second (ips). This super slow sinking head seamlessly integrates into a floating rear taper and running line for swinging flies just under the surface. This line is deadly for Atlantic salmon and summer steelhead as well as fishing in Scandinavian countries where small, light flies are often used. Available in WF7F/S1 through WF9F/S1 at a retail price of $99.99.

With a great name like Big Nasty, RIO couldn’t let it just be used for a fly line, so 2018 will see the introduction of the Big Nasty Leaders and Tippet. These medium-stiff nylon leaders and tippet material deliver large, heavy or air resistant flies with ease. The powerful taper design on the leaders easily turns over streamers, bass and musky flies, and big terrestrials and copes with tough wind. The copolymer material used for both leaders and tippet is tough and highly abrasion resistant. The leaders’ hand-tied perfection loop in the butt section offers quick rigging. Available in 6-foot lengths in 10, 12, 16 and 20-pounds, these leaders and tippet spools will retail for $5.99.

SALTWATER

Testing saltwater lines is grueling work, but someone must do it. Leave it to RIO to test, test and test some more to get its new Flats Pro with DirectCore technology perfect for fishing bones, permit and tarpon. DirectCore’s low-stretch monofilament core has low memory to lay perfectly straight on the water yet retains its stiffness in tropical heat. The Flats Pro taper loads easily at short distances yet the extended back taper provides stability for fast, accurate, long-distance casts as well. After refining the weight distribution grain by grain, RIO created a line to make delicate presentations to twitchy bones yet drive bulky crab patterns into serious wind with equal efficiency. Available in floating options in two colors in WF6F through WF12F and StealthTip with a full floating head with six feet of clear intermediate at the tip. This new tip allows for shorter leaders and easier, more accurate casts, while the increased density provides greater wind penetration. The StealthTip is available in WF8F/I through WF12F/I and is ideal for permit or wary tarpon. This line will retail for $119.99.

RIO now offers a bulk spool of medium-stiff nylon ideal for butt sections with its Butt Material. Three sizes cover all fly line options in 0.024 inches, 0.027 inches, 0.030 inches perfect for 4-6 weights, 7-9 weights and 10-12 weight rods. MSRP: $29.99.

SPEY

The InTouch Scandi 3D is a multiple density Scandi head for total depth and fly control. After years of success in European waters, RIO brings this head to everyone else with its seamlessly integrated triple densities along the length of a single head. These heads cut through wind and current allowing the fly to swing deeper without snagging bottom when the current slows. Built on RIO’s ultra-low stretch ConnectCore, anglers get enhanced sensitivity, easier mends, and faster hook sets. Available in Floating/Hover/Intermediate, Hover/Intermediate/Sink 3ips, both available in 390-700 grains and Intermediate/Sink 3/Sink 5ips available in 440-700 grains anglers can easily fish a variety of depths with a broad range of rods. MSRP: $59.99.

