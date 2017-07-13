Tippets: Moth Larvae Patterns, Drag Free Dry Flies
- Terrestrial insects are an important food source for trout. In this article, Barry Beck writes about moth larvae, including go-to patterns and techniques to use on the water. Via Fly Fisherman.
- Successful dry fly fishing requires enough slack in the line to allow the fly to move naturally on the water. “The key to success in the dry fly game starts with drag free drifts as a baseline,” writes Domenick Swentosky. “For that, the dry needs some slack to unfold gently behind it without pulling the dry off course.” Read more via Hatch Magazine.
