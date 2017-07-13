Redington Introduces Women’s Sonic-Pro and Palix River Bootfoot Waders

At the 2017 IFTD show in Orlando, Florida, Redington will release two new wader designs: the Women’s Sonic-Pro and Palix River Bootfoot waders.

Read more in the press release below.

Redington Continues to Push the Boundaries with New Waders

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WASH. (June 29, 2017) – Redington incorporates top-tier designs and features in two new waders – the WOMEN’S SONIC-PRO and the PALIX RIVER BOOTFOOT waders. Redington will introduce both waders at the EFTTEX (European Fishing Tackle Trade Association) trade show at booth CP7 June 29-July 1 and at IFTD (International Fly Tackle Dealers) at booth 4859 July 12-14 before becoming available to the public in August 2017.

Female anglers deserve the best there is, so the Redington design team got to work on the new WOMEN’S SONIC-PRO Waders. After extensive field testing and feedback from women anglers, Redington constructed the women’s specific, Active Fit waders with waterproof stretch fabric side panels and stretch mesh back for a secure fit while still being comfortably mobile for all body types. The WOMEN’S SONIC-PRO* offers 4-layer construction with a waterproof-breathable membrane that’s coated with DWR. The seams are all sonically-welded for uncompromising performance. Other features include a two-sided fleece-lined hand warmer pocket, a large interior stretch mesh pocket, a chest pocket with YKK water resistant zipper, a removable water resistant pocket, a slim wading belt, ergonomic 4mm neoprene booties, and anti-corrosive hardware and zippers. MRSP: $299.99

For anglers looking for easy on and off convenience, look no further than Redington’s PALIX RIVER BOOTFOOT Waders. Constructed from 3-layer waterproof-breathable, DWR coated fabric, these waders incorporate a fleece-lined hand warmer pocket and built-in Thinsulate™ insulated durable rubber-soled boots for maximum comfort at a surprising value of $299.99.

*Orvis Patent: 7,770,235

