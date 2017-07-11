Tippets: Stand Out Fly Patterns, Work Ethic on the Water
- In a recent article Landon Mayer writes about crane flies, damselflies and mice, and choosing unique patterns that stand out on the water. “Large trout can be lazy by nature and resist spending excess energy to feed. This is why some targets can be reluctant to take small bugs on the surface, but lose their minds when they have the opportunity to hunt and destroy one big monumental meal that catches their eye.” Via Fly Fisherman.
- From casting practice to walking the extra miles to water off the beaten path, Louis Cahill writes about attributes of the work ethic of successful anglers in this article via Gink & Gasoline.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.