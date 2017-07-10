Winston Introduces New Kairos Rod

Posted on July 10, 2017 by Erin Block

The new Kairos rods from Winston boast a fast action and a complete series of freshwater, saltwater, and spey models.

Read more in the press release below.

Kairos™

Time To Get Serious

Introducing the NEW Kairos™ – Winston experience in an innovative, streamlined design. The Kairos features a complete series of freshwater, saltwater, and spey models. With a modern, fast action, the Kairos provides the perfect blend of speed and smoothness, allowing any angler to enjoy a wide variety of fishing applications. Kairos rods showcase a striking Clear Graphite finish complemented by Winston Green thread wraps and our classic hand-written rod inscription as the final touch. Proudly designed and built by anglers in Twin Bridges, Montana.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Lightweight, multipurpose rod
  • Modern fast action tip flex with quick recovery
  • 100% graphite technology
  • Clear Graphite impact resistant finish
  • Versatile tapers to handle a multitude of angling applications
  • Designed and produced in Twin Bridges, MT

FEATURES

  • WEIGHTS: 3wt. through 10wt.
  • ACTION: Fast
  • SECTIONS: 4
  • GUIDES: Chrome nanolite stripper guide/Chrome plated snake guides.
  • REEL SEAT: Black anodized aluminum engraved with Winston signature logo.
  • STORAGE: Grey triangular Cordura tube embroidered w/ Winston signature logo.
  • RETAIL PRICE: $475 – $575
This entry was posted in Fly Rods, Gear. Bookmark the permalink.