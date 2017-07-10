Winston Introduces New Kairos Rod

The new Kairos rods from Winston boast a fast action and a complete series of freshwater, saltwater, and spey models.
Read more in the press release below.
Kairos™
Time To Get Serious
Introducing the NEW Kairos™ – Winston experience in an innovative, streamlined design. The Kairos features a complete series of freshwater, saltwater, and spey models. With a modern, fast action, the Kairos provides the perfect blend of speed and smoothness, allowing any angler to enjoy a wide variety of fishing applications. Kairos rods showcase a striking Clear Graphite finish complemented by Winston Green thread wraps and our classic hand-written rod inscription as the final touch. Proudly designed and built by anglers in Twin Bridges, Montana.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Lightweight, multipurpose rod
- Modern fast action tip flex with quick recovery
- 100% graphite technology
- Clear Graphite impact resistant finish
- Versatile tapers to handle a multitude of angling applications
- Designed and produced in Twin Bridges, MT
FEATURES
- WEIGHTS: 3wt. through 10wt.
- ACTION: Fast
- SECTIONS: 4
- GUIDES: Chrome nanolite stripper guide/Chrome plated snake guides.
- REEL SEAT: Black anodized aluminum engraved with Winston signature logo.
- STORAGE: Grey triangular Cordura tube embroidered w/ Winston signature logo.
- RETAIL PRICE: $475 – $575