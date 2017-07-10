Winston Introduces New Kairos Rod

The new Kairos rods from Winston boast a fast action and a complete series of freshwater, saltwater, and spey models.

Read more in the press release below.

Kairos™

Time To Get Serious

Introducing the NEW Kairos™ – Winston experience in an innovative, streamlined design. The Kairos features a complete series of freshwater, saltwater, and spey models. With a modern, fast action, the Kairos provides the perfect blend of speed and smoothness, allowing any angler to enjoy a wide variety of fishing applications. Kairos rods showcase a striking Clear Graphite finish complemented by Winston Green thread wraps and our classic hand-written rod inscription as the final touch. Proudly designed and built by anglers in Twin Bridges, Montana.

HIGHLIGHTS

Lightweight, multipurpose rod

Modern fast action tip flex with quick recovery

100% graphite technology

Clear Graphite impact resistant finish

Versatile tapers to handle a multitude of angling applications

Designed and produced in Twin Bridges, MT

FEATURES