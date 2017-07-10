Tippets: Dangers of Lip-gripping Devices, Ten Tips to Improve Angling Skills
- In this recent article Sascha Clark Danylchuk examines research behind lip-gripping devices and the damage they do to fish. “These three studies constitute a start to the much-needed research on lip-gripping devices, and given the diversity of these devises and the species they are used on, clearly there is more work to be done.” Via Keep Em Wet.
- From delicate presentation to casting in a crosswind, this compilation of ten tips from Pete Kutzer, Phil Monahan, and Tom Rosenbauer will make you a better angler. Via Orvis.
