Tippets: Fishing From a Driftboat, Outdoor Retailer Show Moves to Denver
- In the most recent episode of RIO’s “How To” series, ambassador Rob Parkins explains how to fish a large terrestrial from a drift boat.” Rob’s top tips and great information reveal how easy and effective these big flies are in the heat of summer.”
- For the foreseeable future, Denver, Colorado, will be the new home for the Outdoor Retailer trade show. “After nearly 18 months of intensive and harried negotiations, Visit Denver has booked the twice-a-year trade show in the city’s Colorado Convention Center for five years.” Via The Denver Post.
