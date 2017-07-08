Now in its 6th year, the 3 Rivers Carp Cup benefits the Legacy Parks Foundation and draws anglers from all corners of the country.

Read more in the press release below.

2017 3 Rivers Carp Cup

Who We Are:

3 Rivers Angler: the South’s newest and fastest growing fly shop.

Towee Boats: Guide tested skiffs setting the new standard for utility, stability, and durability. Proudly built in the South.

Southern Culture on the Fly: the freshest quarterly journal documenting all things fishy and southern.

Event Details:

50 anglers and growing, the tournament takes place at the Outdoor Knoxville Adventure Center in Knoxville, TN, on July 29, 2017.

All proceeds benefit the Legacy Parks Foundation. Legacy Parks Foundation is a 501©3 non-profit organization which works to assure that our community enjoys exceptional recreational opportunities, natural beauty and open spaces, adnt hat those assets exist for generations to come.

Sponsorship Opportunities:

Please join us in sponsoring the 6th Annual 3 Rivers Carp Cup, the Southeast’s fastest growing fly fishing tournament. Seeking: In-kind and monetary sponsorship.

Sponsor Benefits Include: