Tippets: The Rower’s Seat, Kebari Fly Design
- From hitching and hauling to being behind the oars, Kris Millgate writes a great article on tips for captaining a drift boat via Hatch Magazine. “And always remember,” she writes, “the water is bigger than you no matter the size of your ego or your experience level.”
- In a recent conversation, Jason Klass interviews tenkara angler Brian Lindsay about his unique view of kebari fly design. Learn more about the philosophy behind the patters via Tenkara Talk.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.