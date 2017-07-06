Tippets: Parachute Flies for Summer, Essential Casting Skills
- Summer is the time of dry flies and “Getting your surface fishing game on is probably a good thing right about now,” writes Jonathan Wright. Read about how to use and tie parachute dry flies in this article via Fly Fisherman.
- From tight loops to accuracy, there are other important aspects than distance to a good cast. “As you develop as an angler you will naturally want to be a better cast and you’ll want to cast further,” writes Louis Cahill. “But in the meantime, work on these eight essential skills. When it comes to catching fish, they are all more important than a long cast.” Via Gink & Gasoline.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.