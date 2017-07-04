Tippets: Flip Pallot Profile, Dry Dropper Rigging
- Sarah Grigg writes a fantastic feature of Flip Pallot in a recent profile piece. “Flip is a passionate creature, but not histrionic, deeply sincere without stepping into unsavory obsequiousness, whether speaking of the best way to grill a slab of meat or how he met his wife of 30 years.” Read more via Fly Fisherman.
- “Consistently meeting the fish with a nymph on the bottom of the river (or elsewhere in the water column),” writes Domenick Swentosky, “requires frequent adjustments for depth.” In this post he outlines the sliding dry-dropper rigging that has worked best for him on the water. Via Troutbitten.
