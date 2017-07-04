Orri Vigfússon, Founder of NASF, Passes

Orri Vigfússon, founder and chairman of the Iceland-based North Atlantic Salmon Fund (NASF), has passed away. Vigfússon’s efforts and negotiation skills through the NASF has worked to buy out commercial fishermen’s nets, and “According to NASF estimates,” writes Ross Purnell, “open-ocean netting in the Atlantic has dropped by more than 85 percent in the last 15 years and more than 12 million North Atlantic salmon have been saved from harvest.” Read more about Vigfússon via Fly Fisherman and NASF Worldwide.