Tippets: Review of “Upstream,” Rowing a Driftboat
- In a recent column in The Wall Street Journal, David Profumo reviews the new book by Langdon Cook. Upstream follows one of the oldest journeys, “the precarious odyssey of these fish that are born in freshwater streams, swim down to feed and mature in the ocean, then run up again to spawn just once, and die.”
- In this recent instructional video Joe Rotter of Washington-based Red’s Fly Shop offers great pro-tips on how to row a driftboat.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.