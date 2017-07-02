BTT 6th International Science Symposium

The Bonefish & Tarpon Trust 6th International Science Symposium will be held November 10-11, 2017 in Weston, Florida. The event “promises to be the most comprehensive flats fishing event in the world.”

Read more in the press release below.

Bonefish & Tarpon Trust 6th International Science Symposium

November 10-11, 2017

The Bonefish & Tarpon Trust 6th International Science Symposium takes place November 10-11, 2017, at the Bonaventure Resort and Spa, in Weston, Florida. Register today and make plans to join other anglers, guides, conservationists, fishing industry leaders, and scientists for what promises to be the most comprehensive flats fishing event in the world.

The global leader in bonefish, tarpon and permit conservation, BTT has once again assembled the foremost scientists in the flats world to share their research findings and explain how this new knowledge benefits the species, their habitats and the larger fisheries they support. Featured scientific presentations will spotlight BTT’s ongoing science and conservation programs in the Florida Keys, Bahamas, and elsewhere across the Caribbean Basin, including recently completed studies on bonefish and tarpon genetics, the role of ocean currents in juvenile bonefish recruitment, a landmark effort to spawn and raise bonefish in captivity, and the role of water quality in ensuring healthy habitats.

In addition to learning more about science-based approaches to conservation, Symposium participants will enjoy time with the legends of our sport–top anglers and guides who will be on hand to share their time-tested techniques for catching the iconic gamefish of the flats. Fishing and casting clinics (fly and spin) will be taught by some of the world’s top anglers, including Andy Mill, Chico Fernandez, and C.A. Richardson, while other legends will join lively panel discussions. The 2017 Symposium also includes fly tying and photography clinics, an Art & Film Festival, and a Flats Expo that runs concurrently with other activities, providing opportunities to learn more about fishing and travel-related products and services offered by industry leaders.

The Symposium concludes on Saturday evening with a banquet honoring conservation leaders, as well as silent and live auctions. Offerings will include bucket-list destination trips, fine art, top-of-the-line spin and fly-fishing gear, and a special 20th Anniversary trip to fish and conduct research with BTT-affiliated scientists.

Evening Activities

Flats Expo: Friday and Saturday

Film and Art Festival: Friday

Silent Auction and Banquet – Saturday

Planned Sessions:

Andy Mill Tarpon Clinic

Photography Clinic with Pat Ford

Adventure Travel Panel

Light Tackle Techniques for the Flats Clinic with C.A. Richardson

SUP Fishing Clinic

Fly Tying Clinics

Fix Our Water Discussion Panel

Bonefish Expert Discussion Panel

Tarpon Expert Discussion Panel

Permit Expert Discussion Panel

International Expert Discussion Panel

Angling Legends Panel

Art & Film Festival (Friday Evening)

Bonefish Science Session

Permit Science Session

Tarpon Science Session

Bahamas Initiative

Keys Initiative

And More…

Legend Clinics

Rick Ruoff, Steve Huff, Chico Fernandez, C.A. Richardson, Dianna Rudolf, Jerry Seim

For questions contact:

Ashley Siana: Phone 484-798-5902 or e-mail ashley@bonefishtarpontrust.org