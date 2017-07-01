Tippets: Choosing Knots, Fishing Freestone Streams

- Strength isn’t the only thing to factor in when choosing a knot to use. From reliability to efficiency, Kent Klewein outlines characteristics to consider and why he opts for the uni-knot when out on the water. Via Gink & Gasoline.
- In contrast to the relatively stable conditions of tailwaters, freestone streams present unstable and unpredictable fishing conditions and these conditions affect the cognitive development of fish in different ways. Jonathan Wright writes about new research published in the PLOS One journal article “Environmental Change Enhances Cognitive Abilities in Fish,” as well as highlights how to fish Colorado’s freestone streams via a video from Rocky Mountain Fly Fisher. Via Fly Fisherman.