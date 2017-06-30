Tippets: Fishing Cuba, Runoff in the West
- After Obama eased restrictions on travel to Cuba, the Trump administration is reversing some of those decisions. Jim Klug of Yellow Dog Fly Fishing Adventures talks to David Greene and Steve Inskeep about what the new rules might mean for anglers. Via The New York Times and NPR.
- This year’s high snowpack in the West is providing a long runoff season, and bodes well for late-season fishing. This article in The Jackson Hole News and Guide highlights what area guides are expecting: “Peak fly-fishing season will be pushed back on the valley’s rivers this year, but future fishing—in the late summer, fall and the summers ahead—should benefit from heavy runoff.”
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.