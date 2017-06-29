Tippets: Profile of Annette McClean, DIY Bar Boots
- Annette McClean is rod designer and vice president of operations and design for the R.L. Winston Rod Company. Louis Cahill writes a profile of McClean, from her start in the industry to the new fly rods she continues to design. Read “The Woman Behind the Feel” on Gink & Gasoline.
- Domenick Swentosky shares his trials and errors in an article about making your own bar books. “The bars are a little extra work, he writes, “but they are a game-changer.” Read more via Troutbitten.
