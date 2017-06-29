Fishpond has announced new products for their 2018 season lineup. The new packs and bags will be on display during the International Fishing Tackle Dealer (IFTD) show in Orlando, July 11-14, 2017.

New Packs and Bags Highlight Fishpond’s 2018 Collection

DENVER, Colo. (June 22, 2017) – Fishpond, the award-winning fishing and outdoor gear brand, is excited to introduce product highlights for the all new 2018 lineup, including the following design-driven pieces. The new Thunderhead Submersible Backpack and Lumbar packs, the Grand Teton Rolling Duffel, Gunnison Guide Pack, Arrowhead Retractor, and River Rat 2.0 will all debut at the International Fishing Tackle Dealer (IFTD) show in Orlando, July 11-14. See the entire new collection of inspired products at the Fishpond booth during the show, #5245.

Fishpond – Thunderhead Submersible Backpack

From big hikes into remote reaches of water or the urban commuter landscape of the city, this backpack keeps your most important items completely protected from the elements.

This completely submersible backpack is one of our toughest bags ever, constructed with our bombproof 1680D 100% recycled TPU coated Cyclepond nylon, a waterproof TIZIP closure, and a sturdy harness system for a more comfortable carry. This new pack is equipped to carry and protect everything you could ever need for a day on the water. Whether in the boat rolling through rapids or on your back bushwhacking along the banks, the Thunderhead Submersible Backpack is sure to keep your cameras, lunch and tackle dry. Explore with confidence knowing that the new Thunderhead Submersible Backpack will shield all of your gear from whatever Mother Nature throws your way!

MSRP: $299.95

Fishpond – Thunderhead Submersible Lumbar

A fully waterproof pack that is built with your comfort and personal gear in mind, even when you find yourself in the worst conditions.

We designed this bag for anglers who brave conditions in search of the moment when it all goes off. The clean layout gives you a simple way to organize your gear, which can range from high end cameras and boxes of hand tied flies, to your peanut butter and jelly, all of which need to stay dry. Not only does it deliver an airtight closure system with the TIZIP waterproof and submersible zipper, but it is also built for all-day comfort with padding in all the right places. Constructed out of our ultra tough 1680D 100% recycled TPU coated Cyclepond fabric, our Thunderhead is as tough as the name suggests. From deep mountain canyons to the saltwater flats, the Thunderhead Lumbar is built for your next big adventure.

MSRP: $229.95

Fishpond – Grand Teton Rolling Luggage

This travel bag was made for long adventures to far off destinations.

The Grand Tetons may well be the most rugged, iconic, and beautiful peaks in the world. So it only seemed right to identify our new innovative luggage series with this majestic range of mountains. Our quest was to design the lightest, most functional, and feature rich luggage system for multi-week adventures to all parts of the world. When you need a travel carry system to hold all of the necessary gear, The Grand Teton will do the job.

The separate bottom compartment is designed to securely hold six 4-piece rod tubes. This is in addition to your boots, waders, smaller nets, and much more. The upper main compartment for your clothing and other travel gear can be accessed from the clamshell opening for easy packing or from the top of the bag for easier access while traveling. There is just the right amount of organization outside and within.

MSRP: $399.95

Fishpond – Gunnison Guide Pack

Designed for guides who carry every color, of every size, of every stage, of every bug known to modern science.

The Gunnison Guide Pack is built to keep copious amounts of gear organized. When you make the journey down into the depths of the Gunny Gorge, you need a fishing system that will comfortably carry all of the “essentials” for long days. The Gunnison Guide Pack combines the best features of our other proven packs, with the added volume and organization to make this the go-to system for anglers who get way out there and need it all close at hand. Constructed out of our 100% recycled Cyclepond nylon material, it carries the weight comfortably and keeps all your gear out of the way while you fish. Built with an integrated net holder, places for all your largest fly boxes, water bottles, tools, and more. This is for anglers who need it all for a successful trip deep into our public lands.

MSRP: $129.95

Fishpond – River Rat 2.0

Keep your drinks cold and your stoke high

When a warm beverage is not an option, the River Rat 2.0 will be there to hold your beer. Whether tailgating or floating down the river, this is the perfect side kick! Made out of our 420D 100% recycled TPU coated Cyclepond nylon for a super durable exterior, with insulated side-walls, and the River Rat 2.0 can be used with or without the nylon neck strap to keep your drink close at hand.

MSRP: $19.95

Fishpond – Arrowhead Retractor

Quite possibly the most purposeful, elegant, and timeless piece of design by mankind is the arrowhead.

This iconic treasure brings back visions of our American identity like nothing else. We add to this legacy with a new age tool that is machined and hand-crafted in Colorado. Instead of stone, we use 6060 aerospace aluminum. This could be the most purposeful and useful tool for any angler.

MSRP: $29.95

About fishpond

Fishpond is a worldwide brand of products designed and manufactured for fishing and outdoor enthusiasts. Fishpond was created with the philosophy that innovation, design and a responsibility towards the environment from which we draw our inspiration is critical to our success.

For more information, visit www.fishpondusa.com. Connect with us via Facebook and Instagram.