Tippets: Remembering Tom Morgan, Wading Tips
- Legendary rodmaker Tom Morgan passed away on June 12, 2017. Monte Burke looks back to an article he wrote on Morgan, detailing his dedication to the craft of rodmaking even while battling multiple sclerosis. Read the article via Forbes.
- Flats fishing isn’t only for anglers who have boats. Wading is an economic and fun way to get out saltwater fishing. From finding wadable water to safety precautions, read more from Mike Hodge via Hatch Magazine.
