Tippets: Interview with Jess McGlothlin, Casting Accuracy
- Photographer and writer Jess McGlothlin sits down for an interview with Jennifer Sparkman on The Articles of Antiquity. McGlothlan talks about the struggles of freelance work, writer’s block, and her extensive travel schedule. Read more here.
- Casting accuracy is vital when fishing small streams. In this highlighted video Dave and Amelia Jensen demonstrate situational techniques you can use to improve your casting accuracy and improve your success on the water. Via Orvis.
