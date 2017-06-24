Tippets: Writers on the Fly, Cooking Fish in the Backcountry
- Writers on the Fly has teamed up with Filson to host a special session at the Filson Flagship Store in Seattle on June 29th, 2017 at 6:00 PM. The reading will feature writers such as Langdon Cook, Copi Vojta, Gregory Fitz, and Paul Moinester.
- Even catch and release anglers will sometimes want to keep a few fish, and in this recent article Spencer Durrant outlines how to properly cook fish in the backcountry. Via Hatch Magazine.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.