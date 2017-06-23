Winston Rod Company and Bauer Fly Reels have announced the welcome of Jim Murphy to their teams. Murphy will serve as Sales Manager for both companies.

Read more in the press release below.

Jim Murphy New Sales Manager for Winston

The R.L. Winston Rod Company and Bauer Fly Reels are delighted to announce that Jim Murphy, well known fly fishing industry leader, has moved from International Sales to Sales Manager for both companies.

Jim has been a product and business developer in the fly market for over 25 years. He founded three brands: Redington, Albright and Douglas. He also served as President of Hardy North America. He brings an experienced perspective of the market and its future direction to his duties at Winston. Jim has worked with Winston for the past year developing the international market. His success and fit with the team has been a natural progression into his new role as Sales Manager.

“We are excited to have Jim move into this expanded role supporting our reps and dealers. His years of experience will serve our team well. This move allows Jim to focus on sales and certainly helps the rest of the team continue to enhance the Winston and Bauer experience we diligently work to provide our customers, whether they are fisherman on the stream or dealers and shop employees.”

-Jeff Wagner, General Manager, R.L. Winston Rod Company and Bauer Fly Reels

“It is a privilege to be working with the team at Winston and Bauer. The strength of these brands and the traditions that they carry on are important to the industry and to me personally. I look forward seeing old friends and new as we all work together to continue nearly ninety years of great tackle and wonderful people.”

-Jim Murphy, Sales Manager, R.L. Winston Rod Company and Bauer Fly Reels

Along with this change we have several other organizational moves that will help us grow into the future.

Jeff McGowan is now Marketing Manager. Jeff has been wearing the hats for both sales and marketing. This move allows us to separate and focus on sales and marketing. Jeff has been an asset to the Winston and Bauer teams and we know will continue to help us grow the brands in this new role.

With the growth of the Bauer and Winston business we see a need to increase our Dealer and Customer support team to insure the Winston/Bauer quality experience. Kevin Turman, a long-time employee and dedicated member of the team, is now Dealer / Customer Service Manager and will maintain Dealer Services for international dealers/distributors as well as Eastern US.

Adam Hutchison will move from Social Marketing and Pro Services, to Dealer Services for the Western US and Pro Services. Adam has been with the Winston for 7 years in a variety of roles. We appreciate his hard work and dedication in each role.

For more information please contact Leslie Clark at 406-684 5674 or lclark@winstonrods.com.