This short film features the upcoming “Mile High 25” event hosted by Anglers All Fly Shop. In this unique tournament anglers compete to catch as many species of the 25 that you can in the allotted time frame” from June 24-25, 2017. Find entry information, rules and regulations here. Via Below the Canopy Media.
Video Hatch: “The Mile High 25”
