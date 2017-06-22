Fishpond has announced the welcome of longtime angler and industry veteran Russell Miller to their team. Miller will serve the brand as marketing director.

Read more in the press release below.

Fishing Industry Veteran Russ Miller Joins Fishpond Team

Denver, Colo. (June 20, 2017) – Leading fishing and outdoor brand, Fishpond, is pleased to announce that longtime angler and industry veteran, Russell Miller, has joined the brand as marketing director, effective immediately.

“We are excited to expand our team with someone who has so much expertise in this space,” said Fishpond co-owner, Ben Kurtz. “Russ is filling a recently created role for us, and we are confident that his addition will greatly propel the brand forward.”

Russ had been working in the marketing department with Sage and RIO at Far Bank Enterprises in Bainbridge Island, WA for the past five years, managing a diverse mix of brand marketing, social media strategies, consumer engagement, and more. Before moving to the Pacific North West he was plugged into the Front Range community. After graduating from the University of Colorado he guided in the area before joining up with Front Range Anglers in Boulder, CO where he really learned about specialty retail, online marketing, and e-commerce. These experiences gave Russ an understanding of the importance of great product and building long lasting relationships in the industry.

“Fishpond is a small, dynamic brand with huge potential,” said Russ. “Their design-driven product philosophy is really inspiring and I couldn’t be more excited to join the team and be at the center of the angling universe. I’m stoked to get the chance to share the great stories that are born in the Denver office.”

About Fishpond

Fishpond is a worldwide brand of products designed and manufactured for fishing and outdoor enthusiasts. Fishpond was created with the philosophy that innovation, design and a responsibility towards the environment from which we draw our inspiration is critical to our success.

For more information, visit www.fishpondusa.com. Connect with us via Facebook and Instagram.