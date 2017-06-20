Video Hatch: “Fly Fishing Cain Lake with Copi Vojta”

Posted on June 20, 2017 by Erin Block

In this short film Copi Vojta, photo editor of the Flyfish Journal, searches for largemouth bass at Cain Lake near Bellingham, Washington. He also talks about adapting to the fisheries of the Northwest from his native Colorado. Via 48degreesnorth.

