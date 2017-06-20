Tippets: Nailing the Approach, Interview with Brian Kozminski
- “One of the more common errors that fly-fishing guides see is that anglers tend to rush into a stream and start fishing without first taking a minute to assess the situation,” writes Tom Rosenbauer. Learn how to approach a trout stream in this pro-tip video from Orvis.
- Brian Kozminski of True North Trout guides the waters of Michigan. From guide stories to favorite species, Kozminski sits down for an interview on Venturing Angler. Read the conversation here.
