Tippets: Brian Bergeson from Vice to Vise, Fly Rod Guides
- Tying musky flies helped Brian Bergeson get sober and saved his life. “You see a lot of addiction in flyfishing,” says Bergeson. “I think if you’re going to be successful as a fly angler you’ve got to have that tendency. I just have to channel it.” Read Tom Hazelton’s profile piece about Bergeson, “Vice to Vise,” Via The Drake.
- Guides are an often overlooked part of fly rod performance. Louis Cahill outlines the three different guides on a rod and the different functions they serve in this recent article via Gink & Gasoline.
