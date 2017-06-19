Tippets: Brian Bergeson from Vice to Vise, Fly Rod Guides

Posted on June 19, 2017 by Erin Block
  • Tying musky flies helped Brian Bergeson get sober and saved his life. “You see a lot of addiction in flyfishing,” says Bergeson. “I think if you’re going to be successful as a fly angler you’ve got to have that tendency. I just have to channel it.” Read Tom Hazelton’s profile piece about Bergeson, “Vice to Vise,” Via The Drake.
  • Guides are an often overlooked part of fly rod performance. Louis Cahill outlines the three different guides on a rod and the different functions they serve in this recent article via Gink & Gasoline.
